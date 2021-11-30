Galway City Tidy Towns Garden Competition Results Announced

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The annual Galway City Tidy Towns Garden Competition results have been announced.

The overall winner of the Front Garden Competition was Pat McPhilbin of Mervue. The Best First Time entrant was Margaret Pearl Hession with Betty O’Flaherty taking the prize for the Best Floral Display category. John Connaughton won the Best Front Lawn category and Maria Kim Brown won Best Apartment.

Oaklands Residents Association was awarded the Best Residential Area, under 50 houses. Fort Lorenzo Residents Association was awarded Best Residential Area (50-200 houses) and Highfield Park Residents Association was recognised as the Best Residential Area with 200 houses or more.

Scoil Chroí Íosa scooped the overall winner in the schools category. Cuan na Gaillimhe, Steiner won the Eco School Garden category, and St. Patrick’s National School, Lombard Street won the Best Floral Display.

Best Eco front garden was won by Aileen Ward, while Woodfield Residents Association won Best Eco estate. In the community category, Merlin Neighbourhood Residents won the Community Group Project. St. James Church, Bushy Park came first in the Best Church/Place of worship. Teach na Coiribe were the winners in the Registered Guest Houses/ B&B category. Western Motors took the Garage Category and Bank of Ireland, Eyre Square won the Best Commercial/retail category.

The competition judge had this to say of the overall winning garden, Pat McPhilbin from Mervue:

“This enchanting mature garden on a large corner site is a wonder. While the evergreens marking the boundary are gradually becoming more prominent, the gardener’s work is still presented proudly for all in the community to enjoy. This gardener demonstrates dedication, awareness and talent with regard to design principles, creativity and gardening know-how.”

Full List of Winners

· Less than 50 Houses Winner – Oaklands Residents Association

· 50-200 Houses Winner – Fort Lorenzo

· 200 Houses or more Winner – Highfield Park Residents Association

· Apartments Winner – Maria Kim Brown

· Community Group Project – Merlin Neighbourhood Residents

· Schools Best Garden – Scoil Chroí Íosa

· Schools Best Floral Display – St. Patricks National School

· Eco School Garden – Cuan na Gaillimhe CNS- Steiner

· Eco Front Garden – Aideen Ward

· Eco Estate- Woodfield Residents Association

· Garages/Filling Stations – Western Motors

· Best Commercial/retail- Bank of Ireland, Eyre Square

· Best Church/Place of worship- St. James Church, Bushy Park

· Industial Estates and Premises- Brian Spellman

· Best window boxes/ floral display – Betty O’Flaherty

· Overall Front Garden Winner – Pat McPhilbin

· Best Lawn – John Connaughton

· Registered Guest House B&B – Teach na Coiribe

· Best New Entrant – Margaret Pearl Hession

Residential Area Winners:

· Bushypark/Dangan/Circular Road: Area 1st –Michael Duffy; Area 2nd –Ann Dillon,

Area 3rd –Tina McHugh

· Castlegar/ Menlo: Area 1st – Mary Boyle ; Area 2nd – Maureen Spellman

· Headford Road: Area 1st – Michael Grealish; Area 2nd – Mary and Sean Hynes

· City Centre/ Bohermore: Area 1st – Nicholas and Brid Burke;

Area 2nd – Tom and Phyllis Broderick; Area 3rd – Betty O’Flaherty

· Mervue: Area 1st – Pat McPhilbin; Area 2nd – John Connaughton; Area 3rd – Seamus King

· Renmore/ Murrough: Area 1st –Margaret Pearl Hession ;

Area 2nd – Patricia Ryan; Area 3rd –Maureen Nolan

· Salthill: Area 1st – Annamarie O’Brien, Area 2nd– Gerry Murray; Area 3rd –Carmel Mahoney

· Knocknacarra – Area 1st Tracy Boland–; Area 2nd– Aideen Ward; Area 3rd – Grainne Burke

· Taylor’s Hill – Area 1st Anne Quinn-; Area 2nd– Frank McHugh; Area 3rd – James Boland

· Shantalla – Area 1st – Ursula and Kevin Lally; Area 2nd– Kevin Rice

· Newcastle – Area 1st– Eileen Fair; Area 2nd –Margaret Gouyet; Area 3rd – Conor Grennan

· Ballybane – Area 1st–Bernie Molloy; Area 2nd –Rachel Lynch; Area 3rd –Noel and Mary Boyle

· Claddagh – Area 1st– Nichola Dalrymple; Area 2nd – Noel Coyne; Area 3rd – Richard Burke

· Rahoon – Area 1st – Judith O’Lochlann; Area 2nd –Alan Sixsmith; Area 3rd – Elaine Naughton