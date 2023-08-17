Galway city speed limit changes to come in as planned on August 28th

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Speed limit changes on some Galway city roads will come into effect as planned on August 28th.

Galway City Council adopted the Bye Laws after approval in April, which will see the implementation of limit changes on certain public roads.

Galway city drivers only have ten days left until new speed limits come into operation.

Roads in the inner city will be a blanket 30km zone – that includes the likes of Salthill, the Docks and parts of Newcastle among others.

There are also speed limits increases on certain roads – including sections of Bothar na dTreabh, the Tuam Road, the N84 and Quinncentennial Bridge.

The City Council has confirmed all appropriate speed limit signage will be in place before August 28th.

The Special Speed Limit Bye-Laws can be viewed on galwaycity.ie.

https://www.galwaycity.ie/uploads/downloads/publications/traffic_transport/SpecialSpeedLimitBylaws_1_2023.pdf