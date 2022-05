From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway city school has been recognised for its mental health innovations at the 2022 Mission Possible Awards.

The awards are run by, ‘Walk in my Shoes’ and celebrates schools which promote positive mental health and well being.

St.Patrick’s Primary school on Lombard Street won the ‘Best Programme Activity’ award for their charity concerts in December and March.

The result was announced on an online awards ceremony.