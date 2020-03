Galway Bay fm newsroom – The oral hearing of the proposed Galway City Ring Road development has been postponed until further notice.

The hearing was due to resume tomorrow in the G Hotel in the city (mon march 30), if the original two-week Covid-19 guidelines had been lifted

When the proceedings resume, An Bord Pleanala will hear submissions in relation to compulsory purchase orders and all other matters.

Meanwhile, updates on the hearing will be posted on the An Bord Pleanala website.