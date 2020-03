Galway Bay fm newsroom – The oral hearing of the proposed Galway City Ring Road development has been postponed until the end of March.

The hearing, which was due to enter its penultimate week this week, has been deferred in line with Covid-19 Government guidelines.

In statement An Bord Pleanála said it’s ” intending to resume on the 31st March and thereafter to continue up to and including the 9th April.”

A revised agenda will published on the planning body’s website as soon as possible.