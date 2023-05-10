Galway city residents invited to have their say on Green Spaces Strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People living across Galway city are being invited to have their say on the Green Spaces Strategy.

It will be used by the city council to make decisions on outdoor facilities, and to develop plans to enhance the natural and built heritage of the city.

Workshops will be held at the Clayton Hotel on May 21st from 1-4PM, at the Connacht Hotel on May 24th from 6-8PM and at Menlo Park Hotel on May 30th from 6-8PM.

These will be followed by a public meeting and a webinar, while the online survey is available now at galwaycity.ie.