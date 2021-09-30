Galway city rents second highest in the country in second quarter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in Galway city were the second highest in the country in the second quarter of this year.

Figures from the Residential Tenancies Board show Galway city came second only to Dublin in the amount that renters were paying out each month.

Galway city recorded an average rent of €1355, a 9.2 percent increase on the year before.

Meanwhile renters in the county were paying an average €996 per month.

The average national rent now stands at 1,352 euro, but in Dublin it’s 1,848 euro.