Galway city rents rose by over 16% in the past year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average rent in Galway city is now over €1,700, while in the county it’s just over €1,200.

The city figure marks a 16 percent increase in the past year, while there was a 12 percent increase across the county.

Nationally, market rents in the third quarter of 2022 were an average of 14% higher than the same period a year earlier – the highest ever recorded increase by daft.ie.

The average market rent nationwide between July and September was €1,688 per month, meaning Galway city rents are above the national average.

Availability of rental homes reached an all-time low and author of the daft.ie report Ronan Lyons says the government needs to speed up the delivery of rental property