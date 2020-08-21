Galway city rents continue to rise despite impact of Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in Galway City are continuing to rise despite the impact of Covid-19 on the Irish economy.

A report by the property website Daft.ie shows that average rents in the city have increased by 2 percent year-on-year and now stand at €1,323.

Average prices in the county have dropped by one percent over the same period to €879.

Nationwide average monthly rents rose by an average of 1.2% in the year to July.

Meanwhile, house prices are unchanged over the period, with the national average house price standing at €260,000.

Author of the report and Assistant Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin Ronan Lyons says given the effects of Covid-19 on tenants he expected rents to drop – to hear more tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour...