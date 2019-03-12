Galway city public hospitals rank second for reports of superbug

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospitals Group had the second highest number of cases of a superbug last year.

New figures show that there were 56 cases of CPE recorded at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital in 2018.

According to today’s Irish Independent, CPE lives harmlessly in the gut but can be dangerous if it gets into the bloodstream.

A report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that not all patients who were found to have the bug could be isolated in individual rooms