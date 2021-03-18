Galway city protest planned against gender-based violence

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of protests are planned for across the country today, including one in Galway city, against gender-based violence

Organised by Socialist Feminist Movement group ROSA the events are in support of the ‘Reclaim The Streets’ campaign in the UK following the death of Sarah Everard

The Galway demonstration will take place in Eyre Square at 6.30 this evening

Demonstrations are also set to take place in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Waterford at different times today

The organisers are undertaking to ensure that social distancing is complied with, and are asking participants to wear masks