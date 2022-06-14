Galway city orthodontist on latest tax defaulters list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city based orthodontic surgeon is among the nine names on the latest tax defaulter’s list published by Revenue.

Hugh Gordon of Steamship House, Dock Street, made a settlement of just over a quarter of a million euro for unpaid taxes for the first quarter of the year.

Mr Gordon’s settlement was for a Revenue Audit Case and Under-declaration of Income Tax.

A Mayo dentist is also on the list, with Paul Murphy of Manulla, Castlebar reaching a settlement of just under 121 thousand euro

Topping the list of settlements was Glendalough Stores, a Louth-based fuel wholesaler, which is now in liquidation.

It was found to owe almost 10 million euro for under-declaration of VAT after an investigation.

The company owed a total of 3 point 3 million euro in tax, 3 point 4 million euro in interest and 3 point 3 million in penalties.

Nine cases were published today by the Revenue with 11-point-6 million euro in total settlements.