Galway city NCT wait time one of country’s shortest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People looking for an NCT appointment in Galway city are facing a shorter wait time than most places across the country.

There are longer wait times in Clifden, Tuam and Ballinsloe

In the city it’s a one day wait only compared to a wait times of up to six months in other areas.

People in Galway city can essentially get an NCT appointment right away, with the next available date tomorrow.

In areas, such as Cavan and Drogheda, people will be waiting until mid-late January of next year for an appointment.

The RSA says long wait times in some areas is due to problems recruiting staff and an increase in new car sales.

In Clifden the next available date is September 27th, while in Tuam it’s the 8th of November.

Meanwhile those in Ballinasloe will be waiting longer than others in the county, with the next available appointment, as of this morning, the 6th of December