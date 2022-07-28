Galway city native takes home 10,000 euro after winning the Best Dressed Lady in Ballybrit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city entrant has been selected as the Best Dressed Lady at this year’s Galway Races.

Sandra Faller from Headford Road in Galway city, now living on Eyre Street, took the top prize of €10,000, after initially being among a 25 strong shortlist for the title.

Having attended the festival every year since she was a child Sandra said it was “a dream come true” to win the competition.

Her outfit comprised of a black hat by Laura Hannon, a copper coloured trouser suit from Roisin Linnane and shoes from Premoli in Galway.

Catherine O’Connor from Armagh takes home a prize of €3,000, after being crowned ‘best hat’ winner

Best Dressed Lady Sandra Faller has been speaking to Bairbre Nic Dhonnacha in the Galway Bay fm Live Lounge in Ballybrit