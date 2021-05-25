Galway city native soldier becomes first woman to reach the rank of Major General

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city native soldier has become the first woman in the history of the State to reach the rank of Major General – the second highest rank in the Defence Forces.

The United Nations has announced the appointment of Maureen O’Brien to the post of Deputy Military Advisor at the UN headquarters in New York.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney says Maureen has extensive command and peacekeeping experience, having served most recently as Deputy Force Commander in the UN Disengagement Observer Force, and says she will make an important contribution in this new role as part of the UN team.

Jacqui McCrum, first female Secretary General for the Department of Defence says Maureen brings a wealth of experience to this position and is a great role model for members of the Defence Organisation.”

Major-General Maureen O’Brien has served 39 years in the Defence Forces and her career includes peacekeeping missions to Chad, East Timor and Syria.

Photo credit: Defence Forces