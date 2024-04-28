Galway Bay FM

28 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway City Museum to feature this evening in the RTE Series Ireland’s Hidden Treasures

Share story:
Galway City Museum to feature this evening in the RTE Series Ireland’s Hidden Treasures

An upcoming episode of RTÉ’s new gripping series, Ireland’s Hidden Treasures, will take audiences behind the scenes at Galway City Museum on the banks of the River Corrib and reveals wonderful secret treasures and the stories behind them.

One such featured item is the reliquary of St Ursula made by Galway silversmith Richard Joyce – of Claddagh Ring fame – in 1723.

It holds the reputed remains of St Ursula, a fourth-century British princess who tradition relates was martyred along with her 11,000 female followers by the Huns while on a pilgrimage to Rome.

This display is not just linked with Richard Joyce but also with relatives of his who were Nuns in the Galway Dominican Convent.

The episode airs this evening on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.

Share story:

Galway United Women remain unbeaten - The Manager's Reaction

Galway United Women remain unbeaten and top of the Women’s National League following a 0-0 draw with Peamount in Dublin on Saturday evening. Followi...

Galway City Autism Friendly Campaign Launches this evening

A Campaign to make Galway City Autism Friendly launches this evening in the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra. The Campaign is a joint initiative between Galw...

Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island

Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were involved in a rescue yesterday afternoon following a report of two people stranded by the tide on Hare Island, whi...

Aquisition of Galway company creates largest renewable services

A leading Irish firm has acquired a Galway company, creating one of the largest renewable energy services groups in Ireland. Melior Equity Partners has su...