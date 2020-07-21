Galway City Museum reopens to the public today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Museum will reopen its doors to the public at 10am today for the first time since the Coronavirus outbreak.

Admission remains free but visitors will now need a ticket to enter the building.

The free tickets can be booked online by visiting www.galwaycitymuseum.ie and they’ll need to be presented either in printed format or on mobile phones at the main entrance to the museum.

The number of visitors will be strictly controlled and those attending will have to adhere to social distancing and health and safety protocols.

For Phase 1 of the Museum Re-Opening Plan, visitors will be granted access to the ground floor only, which is home to two brand new exhibitions.

The new exhibitions will explore the stone forts of Aran – particularly Dún Aonghasa – and the myths, legends and folklore of Lough Corrib.

Further information about the reopening is available on the Galway City Museum website and social media accounts.