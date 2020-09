Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cities such as Galway may be placed on higher restrictions than the rest of the county they’re in under new plans.

NPHET is examining whether you could move Galway Cork, Waterford and Limerick cities up a level on the COVID restriction list without doing the same for the entire county.

It comes as the spread of the virus continues to rise in urban areas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they are looking at differentiating cities from counties.