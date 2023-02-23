Galway city marks one year since Russia invasion of Ukraine

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Galway city is marking the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A number of events are taking place in the city tomorrow, organised by the Ukrainian community, as part of ‘Unite with Ukraine’.

There will be prayers at the Holy Family Church Mervue at 9:30AM and a memorial service at University of Galway chapel from 12:30PM.

While from 11AM-4PM, an installation of Ukrainian children’s drawings will be unveiled, and from 3:30PM a rally of support will kick off from Galway city museum.

Separately, Ukrainian refugees will share their experiences at the Silent Cinema in Galway’s Westend from 7:30PM tomorrow.