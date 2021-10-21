Galway city live venue owner urges Government to provide clear guidelines ahead of tomorrow’s reopening

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A Galway city live venue owner says he’s hoping the Government will provide clarity for the industry when new operational guidelines for bars, nightclubs and live venues are published later today.

Multiple bookings are expected to be allowed while socially distanced queues will be permitted at bar counters.

The Taoiseach says the updated guidance will be ‘practical’ and based on common sense.

Gary Monroe of Monroe’s Tavern on Dominick Street says with just one day before live venues can reopen, the industry needs clear guidance.