Galway City Labour Councillor says proposed increase in Minimum wage amounts to cut in wages for lowest paid workers

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway City Labour Councillor has said that the proposed increase in the Minimum wage actually amounts to a real cut in wages for the lowest paid as we face double digit inflation.

City West Councillor Niall McNelis said that the increase to the minimum wage proposed this week reflects a Government with no real understanding of the enormous challenges low wage workers are facing right now.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon, Councillor McNelis said it will be a full six months before workers see this increase in their pockets which is too little, too late.