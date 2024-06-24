Galway city house prices rise by more than 12% in a year

House prices in Galway city have risen by 12 percent compared to this time last year, according to the latest Daft.ie report.

In the county, prices were two percent higher in the second quarter of this year compared to 2023.

The average price of a home in the city is now €403,000, while in the county it’s €285,000.

Nationally, property prices increased by almost 7 percent on last year, with the average house costing 340,398 euro.

Author of the report, economist Ronan Lyons says it’s a simple case of supply and demand: