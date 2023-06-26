Galway City house prices drop but county prices increase in past year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in Galway city have dropped, however the county saw an increase in the past year.

In Galway City, prices are 2% lower than a year previously – the average price of a home is now €345,000.

While outside the city, prices are 1% higher at an average of €265,000

The Daft.ie report found nationally prices are 0.5 percent cheaper than last year, while there also are more homes up for sale

Author of the report Ronan Lyons says we’re seeing something of a seesaw effect.