Galway City Hosts First Virtual St Patrick’s Day Parade

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – This year, Galway City Council is hosting its first virtual St Patrick’s Day – for people living in Galway as well as the diaspora spread across the globe to enjoy and is being broadcast on all Social media Channels.

The virtual parade has been created by over 100 young people from Galway who were asked to draw what they would like to see featured in their ideal St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The virtual parade’s line-up will feature traditional features of St. Patrick’s Day including, St. Patrick himself, snakes and shamrocks but will also feature some more unexpected characters such as butterflies, giraffes, aliens and much more.

The drawings have been brought to life by filmmaker Chris Tierney from Earthbound Films.

The background for the parade is set in the wonderful Barna Woods and captures Aoife as she discovers the magical creatures as they parade through the woods in celebration of St Patrick’s Day.