Galway city has lowest proportion of adults living with parents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has the lowest proportion of adults who are still living with their parents.

According to the CSO, more than half a million over-18s across the country are living at home – with half of those in employment.

9 percent of adults in Galway city still live at home – with the highest proportion of 16 percent in Dublin.

The latest figures show that almost 6,000 adults in Galway city are living at home, while there are over 20,000 doing so across the county.

The report also found that one in 10 adults in Galway City West were living with their parents, the highest rate in the city.

In County Galway, Ballinasloe had the highest rate, with 15 percent of those aged 18 and over living with their parents.

Nationally, while the number of adults living at home is high at over half a million, the percentage remains in line with previous years when population growth is taken into account.

Deirdre Lynch, Statistician with the Census section of the CSO, outlines some more of the findings: