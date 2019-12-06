Galway city has highest reliance on electrical home heating

Galway bay fm newsroom – Galway city has the highest reliance on electrical home heating nationwide according to a new report.

According to the CSO, at least 10 percent more homes in Galway rely soley on electrical heating than in any other county.

Oil is the most common home heating fuel in both Galway city and county; heating 40 percent of city and 66 percent of county homes.

Electrical heating is twice as popular in Galway city compared to Galway county, while gas heating is used three times more in city homes.

Nationally, over 850 thousand Irish homes have been awarded BER certificates since 2009.

Building Energy Ratings or BER certificates range from A to G and signify a building’s energy performance.

BER certificate works in a similar fashion to energy efficiency ratings on household appliances.

Just three percent of homes in Galway City and two percent in Galway County have and A rating, while most homes surveyed across the city and county are C rated.

Homes built during and before the 1980s account for a high number of D to G ratings nationwide.

The average age of homes in Galway city and county is 25 and 28 years respectively.

Dublin has the highest number of A rated home, while Leitrim recorded the lowest number since the survey began.

Leitrim and Roscommon have the highest number of G rated homes, largely due to the high proportion of older houses in both counties.

BER ratings for new builds have almost tripled over the last four compared the period 2010 to 2014.

Meanwhile, 97 percent of homes built since 2015 are A rated.