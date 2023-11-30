Galway city had largest annual change in average rent for new tenancies

Galway city has had the largest annual change in average rents for new tenancies in quarter 2 of this year.

Rents for new tenancies increased to €1,577, which is a rise of 12.7 per cent compared to the same time last year.

It’s the second highest standardised average rent for new tenancies after Dublin City at €2,045 – according to the Residential Tenancies Board report

The latest Rent Index report shows the standardised average rent in new tenancies grew by 11.6 per cent year-on-year between April and June of this year.