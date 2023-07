Galway Bay fm newsroom – Separately, Gardaí in Galway City have arrested a suspect in relation to the theft of tools.

A De Walt Grinder, De Walt Saw and Stihl Con Saw were recently recovered in the city.

Gardaí are asking the rightful owner of the tools to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538-000.

An Garda Síochána are advising people to download the free Garda Property App and to engrave such tools with the likes of an eircode.