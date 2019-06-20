Galway city event to mark World Refugee Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish people offering asylum to those fleeing conflict are being recognised on World Refugee Day.

There are over 70 million people being forcibly displaced around the world.

The Irish Red Cross says it has facilitated 142 refugees into properties across 11 counties since 2017.

The charity’s Head of Migration, Eve Leonard, says the generosity of people here is very important.

Meanwhile, this evening the Galway Anti Racism Network will be in the city with signs and stickers asking the public to take a picture to be shared on social media.

They’re hoping to get #GalwayWelcomesRefugees trending and everyone is encouraged to share a picture with the hashtag in aid of the cause.

The group will meet at 7pm in Eyre Square and move on to Woodquay,Shop Street and Quay Street and finish up in the West End of the city.