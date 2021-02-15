Galway City East records highest rate of COVID-19 county-wide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City East has the highest 14 day incidence rate of COVID-19 in the county.

The electoral area has a rate of 549 with 146 cases recorded over the last two weeks.

The next highest rate is in Tuam local electoral area with a rate of 403.7.

Galway City Central has the third highest rate at 382 with 102 cases over the 14 day period.

Connemara South is next in line with a rate of 342.1.

Ballinasloe has a rate of 313.1, while the Loughrea electoral area has a rate of 284.2.

Galway City West has recorded a rate of 256.2 with 65 cases there over the last two weeks.

The area of Gort/Kinvara has a 14 day rate of 234, while Athenry/Oranmore has a rate of 222.3.

Connemara North has the lowest rate of infection in the county at 180.3 with 31 cases there in the last fortnight.