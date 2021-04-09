Galway City East only area in Galway with Covid incidence rate above national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City East is now the only area in the county with a Covid-19 incidence rate above the national average.

The rate for the local electoral area is 188 per 100 thousand population – compared to the national average of 157.

Next is Ballinasloe at 153, Galway City Centre at 105, Gort Kinvara at 89, Tuam at 75, Galway City West at 63, Athenry-Oranmore at 58, Loughrea at 34, and Connemara South at 23.

Meanwhile, Connemara North continues to have an incidence rate of below 5 cases per 100 thousand population.

Nationally, Tullamore in county Offaly continues to have the highest incidence rate in the country.

The incidence rate for the area in Offaly is 672, which is more than four times the national average as of Monday.

Other local electoral areas with high rates are Ballbriggan in Dublin which stands at 451 cases per 100,000 people, and Dublin north-inner city where pop-up walk-in testing centres have been set up in the past two weeks.

Letterkenny and Milford in Donegal also have rates of more than 400 cases per 100,000.

There are 20 local electoral areas nationally which have rates of less than five – including four areas in Kerry, and three in each Cork and Waterford.