Galway City East Councillor welcomes proposal to issue voucher to over 65’s when lockdown ends

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fianna Councillor Alan Cheevers has welcomed a proposal from his colleague Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan to issue a €100 voucher to over 65’s for when lockdown ends and society reopens.

The voucher would be given to those vaccinated to pay for hotel accommodation or food and drink outlets.

The Galway City East councillor said that he believed that the over 65’s have made huge sacrifices during the pandemic and that it was the least that can be done to give them a boost coming out of the pandemic.

He said “I believe we all have made huge sacrifices in this pandemic but in particular the over 65’s who may have been used to meeting family and friends for company at weekends or for lunch on a Sunday.“

Councillor Cheevers added “Many pensioners received no supports during the pandemic pensioners are unable to avail of the PUP payment a voucher scheme like this is the least we should be doing.

I hope this will be given serious consideration by the government I think it is important that we must always look after our older population who have have made huge sacrifices.” He concluded.