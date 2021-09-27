Galway City Councillors Give Green Light To Trial Cycle-way in Salthill.

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Galway City Councillors have voted to proceed with a trial cycle-way in Salthill.

4 local cycling groups had called on councillors to support their bid to bring a two-way cycle-way from Grattan Road to Knocknacarra Road running along the Prom.

17 out of the 18 city councillors supported the motion by Mayor Collette Connolly at this afternoon’s city council meeting.

The plan had raised concerns over the impact on local business with the feared loss of over 200 car parking spaces.

Campaign groups say the infrastructure should be trialed for six months to determine its viability.