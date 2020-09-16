Galway city councillors form new pact

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Councillors have formed a new pact.

The 10 signatures on the deal include Fine Gael councillors Frank Fahy, Clodagh Higgins and Eddie Hoare; Independents Mayor Mike Cubbard, Terry O’Flaherty, Donal Lyons and Colette Connolly; Green party members Martina O’Connor and Niall Murphy – and Labour councillor Niall McNelis.

It follows a meeting led by councillor Frank Fahy last night after a day of negotiations between various councillors and political groupings regarding the formation of a new alliance.

The negotiations began in earnest yesterday after a number of members of the outgoing pact left the group – including Independent Noel Larkin and Owen Hanley of the Social Democrats.

Under the new deal, Independent councillor Colette Connolly is set to be Mayor next year with Fine Gael councillor Clodagh Higgins taking on the Mayoral chain in 2022.

Councillor Frank Fahy told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks he wasn’t satisfied with what was being offered by Fianna Fail under a proposal for a pact and further discussions were then held last night before an agreement was finally reached…..