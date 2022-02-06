Galway City Councillors express concern over security of webmail and computer storage system in the Council

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Concern has been expressed by Galway City Councillors at their latest meeting in regard to the security of the webmail and computer storage system in the Council.

Plans for further protection from hackers were outlined by management but on the broader front, City CEO, Brendan McGrath said that he would never envisage a paperless system in the Council.

Councillor Declan McDonnell brought the worldwide reach of the worldwide web into perspective at the latest City Council meeting when he suggested that everyone was under threat of cyber attacks by the Russians.

Mayor Colette Connolly suggested that it was not proper to single out one country and Councillor McDonnell withdrew the mention of Russia. However, that did not reduce the worry of many Councillors that hackers could do untold damage to the City Council.

Digital Officer, Elaine Naughton said there would be 12 personnel involved with the system and that a number of measures –including early warning systems – were in place in the event of an attempted cyber attack.

Closer to home, Councillor John Connolly questioned objectives such as a paperless Council by 2025. Councillor Connolly said that many people did not have access to digital services and were unfamiliar with such systems.

City Council CEO, Brendan McGrath said there could never be a totally paperless Council as hard copies would always be necessary in certain circumstances.