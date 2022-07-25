Galway city councillors condemn personal abuse of politicians

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors are condemning those who engage in personal abuse of politicians on social media or elsewhere

The issue was brought up during the final council meeting to discuss the Galway city development plan for 2023- 2029

Fine Gael Cllr Frank Fahy from Menlo was sent a text, which was of a personal nature and mentioned his late wife Geraldine who he lost to cancer 18 months ago.

The constituent was urging the councillor to support his position on a zoning issue, and speaking to Galway Talks, councillor Fahy described the message as “unforgivable”:

Although councillor Alan Cheevers recognises that politicans tend to be under scrutiny, he told Sally-Ann Barrett that a line was crossed in this instance: