8 August 2024
Galway city councillor demands higher standards as homeless family offered uninhabitable room
Galway city Councillor Helen Ogbu is urging higher standards in private emergency accomodation
Her call comes as a family who recently became homeless was offered an uninhabitable room
It was crawling with insects, had broken furniture and had only a microwave for cooking
According to Councillor Ogbu the accommodation provider told the family to be grateful for the offer and the room was the standard
Labour Councillor Ogbu says it’s “disregard for human beings”: