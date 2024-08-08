Galway city councillor demands higher standards as homeless family offered uninhabitable room

Galway city Councillor Helen Ogbu is urging higher standards in private emergency accomodation

Her call comes as a family who recently became homeless was offered an uninhabitable room

It was crawling with insects, had broken furniture and had only a microwave for cooking

According to Councillor Ogbu the accommodation provider told the family to be grateful for the offer and the room was the standard

Labour Councillor Ogbu says it’s “disregard for human beings”: