8 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway city councillor demands higher standards as homeless family offered uninhabitable room

Share story:
Galway city councillor demands higher standards as homeless family offered uninhabitable room

Galway city Councillor Helen Ogbu is urging higher standards in private emergency accomodation

Her call comes as a family who recently became homeless was offered an uninhabitable room

It was crawling with insects, had broken furniture and had only a microwave for cooking

According to Councillor Ogbu the accommodation provider told the family to be grateful for the offer and the room was the standard

Labour Councillor Ogbu says it’s “disregard for human beings”:

Share story:

5,200 new industrial sector jobs created in Galway so far this year

5,200 new jobs have been created in the industrial sector in Galway in the first quarter of this year. That’s according to the mid year report of th...

City Bin Co. planning expansion at Oranmore base

The City Bin Co. is planning a significant expansion of its base in Oranmore. City Bin was founded over 25 years ago and was bought last year by Dublin-ba...

SU President at UG says scams rife as Gardaí warn over increasingly sophisticated efforts targeting students

If it’s too good to be true – it’s probably a scam. That’s the message from the Students Union President at University of Galway, ...

Galway player wins €120k in EuroMillions draw

A player from Galway has won just over 120 thousand euro in last night’s EuroMillions draw. The player matched 5 numbers and One Lucky Star, and has...