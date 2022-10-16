Galway City Councillor demands government produces Attorney General advice on Eviction Ban

Galway Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis has demanded that the government produce the Attorney General’s advice on the emergency eviction ban.

It is being reported this morning that a winter evictions ban is back on the agenda, following advice from the Attorney General.

It’s believed coalition leaders will meet tomorrow night to discuss the prospect of a ‘time-limited, conditional’ ban from rental properties from December.

Earlier this week, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said a ban like this would result in fewer people losing their homes this winter – but could also increase the number of landlords leaving the rental market – leading to higher homeless levels next year.

Without an emergency eviction ban and a time-limited rent freeze, Councillor McNelis said the number of people entering homelessness in Galway will continue to rise.