Galway City Councillor calls on Government to prioritise Mental Health in upcoming Budget

A Galway city councillor is urging the Government to prioritise mental health services in the upcoming budget on the day that national organisation Mental Health Reform says Ireland’s mental health funding is almost half of what it should be.

It was envisaged that 10 per cent of Ireland’s health budget would be set aside for mental heath, but last year, just 5.1 per was actually allocated.

Labour’s Niall McNeilis says with one in four in our society set to experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives, it’s time to ensure that the nationally mental health policy is fully resourced.

The city councillor highlights that an increase in the number seeking treatment for eating disorders has led to longer waiting lists and anxiety for those seeking supports.

Councillor McNeilis says in his role as chairperson of local charity Let’s Get Talking he’s very aware that local mental health services must be funded to alleviate growing waiting lists – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]