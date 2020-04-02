Galway city councillor calls on banks to freeze student loan repayments during pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling on financial institutions to freeze repayments and interest on student loans amid the Covid 19 pandemic.

Fine Gael councillor Clodagh Higgins argues students deserve the same supports as those with mortgage and business loans.

Many of the country’s main banks have offered payment breaks or other flexible arrangements to affected customers.

Councillor Higgins says that many students have lost their full and part time jobs due to the national shutdown.

She says a solution is needed to ensure students do not suffer damage to their credit rating due to missed repayments…