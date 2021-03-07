Galway City Councillor calls for outdoor charges to be waived for Pubs and Restaurants when they reopen

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway City East Councillor has said that there must be no outdoor charges for Pubs and restaurants in Galway city that have outdoor furniture for twelve months when they eventually reopen.

Councillor Alan Cheevers believes that the local authority must do everything they can to support businesses to get back on their feet again and said that the government needs to support those businesses that have been seriously affected by Covid over the last twelve months.

Any pub or restaurant in the city that has outdoor furniture on their premises must pay a charge to Galway City council which varies according to the amount of outdoor furniture they have.

Councillor Cheevers said that these charges should be waived and for everything to be done to maintain jobs in this sector