Galway City Councillor calls for extra mental health supports for second level students after stressful year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is calling for extra mental health supports to be put in place for second level students.

Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins says the Education Minister must ensure students’ mental health concerns are addressed after a very stressful year.

Councillor Higgins argues COVID-19 has compounded the usual stress and anxiety that comes with sitting the leaving cert.

She’s calling for a greater emphasis on counselling services and intervention at second level to mitigate the impact of a potential mental health pandemic.

Councillor Higgins says Minister Norma Foley must make students mental health one of her top priorities