Galway City Councillor calls for coronavirus insurance indemnity for businesses reopening post lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway City Councillor and local business owner has called for insurance supports for businesses reopening as the lockdown measures begin to ease.

Cllr Niall McNelis is warning that due to insurers refusing to cover Covid-19 related claims, many businesses will not be able to risk reopening following the crisis.

The Labour councillor has highlighted that the increased liability faced by businesses from staff and customers due to the coronavirus leaves it too risky to reopen without insurance cover.

Cllr McNelis says it’s vital that the Government provide clarity on the issue as soon as possible.