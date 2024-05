Galway City Council urged to provide more public bins in Doughiska

Galway City Council is being urged to provide more litter bins in Doughiska.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says there’s a particular need at bus stops, as people are throwing rubbish on the ground and over walls.

He says many residents at Doughiska Road are concerned and no-one wants to see a potential rodent problem develop.

Councillor Cheevers says bins in public spaces are really important.