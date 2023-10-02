Galway Bay FM

2 October 2023

Galway City council urged to make speed bumps policy for housing estates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for speed bumps to be introduced in various locations across Galway City.

Residents in the Duirling estate in Roscam have formed a petition to install a third speed bump in their area as they feel the two currently in place are too far apart.

The residents also claim that the ramps in place are too low and do not present enough of an obstruction to slow cars down to safe speeds.

Meanwhile, Councillor Mike Cubbard says Galway City council needs to formulate a speed bumps policy for housing estates

