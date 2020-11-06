Galway City Council to vote on new speed limits

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillors will next week vote on proposed by-laws which would introduce new speed limits across the city.

They would create a 30km/h zone in the city centre – but there would be a number of speed limit increases on roads within the city boundaries.

While there’s been a broad welcome for a reduced speed limit of 30km/h in the city centre, many have expressed concerns over proposals to raise speed limits elsewhere within the city boundaries.

For example, it’s proposed that speed limits on a stretch of the N6 Bothar na dTreabh – linking the Headford and Tuam Roads – be raised from 50km/h to 80km/h.

While a stretch of the Tuam Road between the Castlegar School Road junction and the city boundary would double from 50 to 100km/h.

Overall, there are 3 roads that would see speed limits increased to 100km/h under the proposed changes, while over a dozen roads would increase to 80km/h.

Several Councillors have been critical of the fact that both the speed reductions and increases are entwined within a single set of proposed new laws.

This means Councillors on Monday can only vote on all proposed changes as a single block – effectively meaning they will be endorsing or rejecting all reductions and increases at once.