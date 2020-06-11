Galway City Council to submit plans for new pedestrian bridge parallel to Salmon Weir Bridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to submit plans to An Bord Pleanála for the development of a pedestrian bridge over the River Corrib.

The plan involves constructing a footbridge parallel to the iconic Salmon Weir Bridge which would provide a safe river crossing for pedestrians and cyclists between the city centre and Galway Cathedral – and onwards to NUI Galway.

The need for the crossing has been long identified due to inadequate pedestrian and cyclist facilities on a structure with high pedestrian demand including students and tourists.

The development would link two areas of the city – one associated with the hospital, university and major tourism centre – to the other which is the commercial and transport hub of the city.

The project has already been allocated 3.5 million euro after funding under the Designated Urban Centres grant scheme was redirected following consultation with the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

At a meeting of the City Council this week, Labour Councillor Niall McNelis proposed a motion to submit plans for the development to An Bord Pleanála which was passed with 14 votes in favour and four against.