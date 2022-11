Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is set to significantly boost its workforce next year.

As part of the now approved budget for 2023, it’s seeking to hire 70 new staff, in addition to the current workforce of more than 500.

Current staffing levels are similar to pre-recession levels, but the local authority says it’s not sufficient to cope with increasing workloads and demands since 2008.

Councillor Eddie Hoare outlines some of the new roles.