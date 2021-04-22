Galway City Council to review Local Property Tax guidelines

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has committed to prepare a report on the possible creation of new Local Property Tax guidelines.

At this week’s Council meeting, Social Democrat Councillor Owen Hanley put forward a motion for the Local Authority to carry-out a review of the tax and to enact changes.

Under the proposed changes, a portion of LPT monies raised within a local ward would be retained and allocated within that ward as agreed by the local area committee, to enable area committees to target priorities within the locality.

Speaking on the motion, the City Manager Brendan McGrath said in the county monies can by allocated to individual municipal districts but the legislation is different for city.

He added that the Government is currently reviewing the legislation for cities and districts but he would gladly prepare the report in the coming months.

The motion to carry out the review was carried unanimously by all Councillors at the meeting.

Councillor Hanley says it’s vital that more funds are reinvested in local communities – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]