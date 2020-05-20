Galway City Council to resume meetings following deferrals due to coronavirus lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City Council is to resume meeting following months of deferred meetings due to the coronavirus crisis.

During an online meeting of the procedures committee yesterday, it was decided that the next meeting of the Galway City council will take place at Leisureland in Salthill on the 8th of June.

The location was selected to allow the 18 councillors, city officials and the media to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

While councillors have held meetings both over the phone and online, they are not legally allowed make decisions as a body unless present together in person.

